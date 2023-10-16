In the next mandate, our main challenge will be to reach those criteria that are part of the collective agreement. Because there is a collective agreement, but it is not respected. We stand by that promise that out of three denars in excise tax, in addition to sports and culture, one denar will go to education, that’s about 800 million denars a year. As an additional stimulus for the educational process. Our goal will be, through policies, to succeed in keeping young people here, and education policies are crucial for us.