In the next mandate, our main challenge will be to reach those criteria that are part of the collective agreement. Because there is a collective agreement, but it is not respected. We stand by that promise that out of three denars in excise tax, in addition to sports and culture, one denar will go to education, that’s about 800 million denars a year. As an additional stimulus for the educational process. Our goal will be, through policies, to succeed in keeping young people here, and education policies are crucial for us.
Macedonia
petrol prices drop, diesel up
Starting from midnight on Monday, gasoline prices are set to decrease, while the prices of Eurodiesel and extra light household oil will see an increase of Mden 1, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). The price of Eurosuper BS-95 is slated to drop by Mden 1, and Eurosuper BS-98 will experience...
