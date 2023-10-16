Stevo Pendarovski is portrayed as a mere copycat president, as he swiftly signed amendments to the Criminal Code upon the orders of Kovacevski and Ahmeti. VMRO-DPMNE believes that Pendarovski has discarded all notions of upholding the rule of law and legal principles. Pendarovski is also held responsible for the inclusion of Bulgaria in the Prespa Agreement, even though he previously referred to it as a Bulgarian dictate. This raises questions about the consistency and authenticity of his positions.

VMRO-DPMNE claims that throughout his entire term, Pendarovski has failed to achieve anything substantial, and instead, he has caused damage that will take years to rectify.