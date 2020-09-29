The sentencing of former Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska is an act of political vendetta and a judicial charade, said VMRO-DPMNE official Vladimir Gjorcev. Jankuloska was imprisoned yesterday to serve a sentence of four years for the purchase of an armored Mercedes that is being used to this day to transport visiting foreign dignitaries.

The main message SDSM is trying to send is that their officials can do whatever they want, while anybody from VMRO-DPMNE can be sent to prison. We have verdicts that are openly ordered and written by the Government, with dozens upon dozens of people being jailed as if we are back in the Communist times. Judges who follow the orders are rewarded and promoted, including the announced promotion of a judge who sentenced 30 people to 300 years for terrorism, the most shameful moments in our past 70 years. This is sadistic, Gjorcev said.