Unvaccinated, vaccinated, people who have not had the virus, and even some who have recovered can be infected with COVID. A lot of people write to me, I speak to them on the phone, so with full social responsibility I inform you that there is an increasing number of young children, adolescents with high fever, with strong symptoms of COVID. Holding in-person classes will currently be the cause of widespread transmission of the virus and certainly many new cases. There is no other option than the online option, Ana Gligorova wrote Sunday on the Facebook group for online learning that has 15,000 members.