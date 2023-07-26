The Government extended the measures and recommendations for the protection of the citizens from the heat wave through July 26 and 27, based on the Ministry of Heath report on the situation with the high temperatures.
The measures and recommendations include, among others, relieving the most vulnerable groups of the population – the pregnant women and people older than 60 – from their work duties, the kindergartens shouldn’t allow the children to play in the open after 11 a.m.
