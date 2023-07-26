The constitutional amendments will not pass and the only solution is early elections this Autumn, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV Tera.

“I hope that there will be early elections this Autumn, but we are not the majority in the Parliament, so can’t decide about that. It is certain tat the constitutional amendments won’t pass the Parliament, because without VMRO-DPMNE they don’t have the necessary 2/3 majority. However, their goal is not to end this situation, they don’t care about the interests of the citizens; their goal is t extend this process as much as possible because it means more time in power and ability for business dealings in private”, Mickoski said.