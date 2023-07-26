VMRO-DPMNE conducts monthly public opinion polls, one face-to-face, and one by phone. The last poll we did for the first time showed more than double the lead over SDSM. The last numbers, referring to June, show 24% support for VMRO-DPMNE, as opposed to 11% for SDSM. That is a huge trust from the citizens and an even bigger responsibility for the party, the leader of VMRO-DPMNR, Hristijan Mickoski revealed in an interview with TV Tera.

Mickoski added that the current tendency is for the support to grow.

“An advantage like this obliges us to think hard about how to justify the people’s trust since they will have huge expectations from the future government led y VMRO-DPMNE”, Mickoski concluded.