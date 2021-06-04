VMRO-DPMNE’s false and irresponsible statements undermine diplomatic processes aimed at unblocking Macedonia’s European integration process, which is in our mutual interest, the government told MIA on Friday.

There are on secret negotiations, Macedonia has declared positions loud and clear and and VMRO-DPMNE and the domestic public and the wider international community are familiar with that, the government said.

In all communications of the members of the Government, the Government tells MIA, on every occasion it is emphasized that the Macedonian language and the Macedonian identity have never been and we will never allow them to be on the negotiating table with any party.