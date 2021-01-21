With only 62 votes, the Parliament adopted the Law on Census of Population and Households, which is to be held in April this year. The MPs of VMRO-DPMNE did not participate in the vote and announced that they will collect signatures from the citizens for annulment of this law.

As expected, the government passed this law, which caused a lot of criticism.

What’s disputable is that it is not known how the census process will take place. When the census enumerators come, will the members of the household who are currently present register or will one member of the family be able to tell the ID numbers of the others that are not present, who may be living in Macedonia or may have moved out a long time ago. All this leaves much room for doubt.