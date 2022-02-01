The Kovacevski Government intends to begin publishing the names of citizens who are ordered to isolate because of coronavirus infection.
The controversial decision was announced today, and it provides that the names of the infected citizens are published online and in the Official Gazette. The idea is being defended with the large increase in positive cases and the need to inform the citizens quickly, but healthcare authorities will also stick by the current plan to inform citizens by phone as well.
