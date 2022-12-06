At today’s session, the government decided to revoke the decision to grant Oleksandr Onishchenko Macedonian citizenship, the government press service informed.

The Government made the decision after reviewing the note from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in which it is informed about the possibility of revoking already granted citizenship, which was requested by the Government, at a previous government session.

Today’s decision of the Government is based on the Law on Citizenship of the Republic of Macedonia.