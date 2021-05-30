Greece extended its movement restrictions for another week. These restrictions apply to foreign tourists, which as of recently also includes Macedonians, and violating them will carry fines of between 500 and 5,000 EUR.

Tourists are required to wear masks outside and inside, to respect the overnight curfew that begins at 00:30, and to maintain distance. The only border crossing with Macedonia that remains open is the Gevgelija crossing. Visitors must have a certificate of vaccination at least two weeks old, a negative PCR test issued in the past 72 hours and proof of having recovered from Covid and have antibodies.