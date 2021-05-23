There is a growing interest in Macedonia for coronavirus vaccination. So far, 395,776 citizens have have applied for a Covid-19 jab on the online platform. According to the data of the Ministry of Health, a total of 255,259 vaccine doses have been administered so far, of which 38,806 people receiving a second dose.

According to the latest figures, 45.7 percent of the population over the age of 70 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 38.8 percent of the population over the age of 65 got vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine.