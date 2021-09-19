All citizens in Macedonia will likely be asked to take a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

About 37 percent of the population have taken at least one dose so far and while the vaccinated seem better protected, this has not stopped the major Fourth Wave of the illness that started in August.

We see that in areas with lower vaccination rates, the hospitals are overburdened. Elsewhere, in places with more vaccinated people, the existing infectious diseases wards are sufficient to care for the patients. It’s like that a third dose of the vaccine will be required for all citizens, Filipce said.