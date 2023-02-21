The 127m2 store on Macedonia Street, owned by Veton Grubi, is worth half a million euros. Where did the money come from to buy it, especially considering that Grubi’s company ETC Travel has been operating at a loss for years?, asks Mile Lefkov from VMRO-DPMNE.

According to data from the Central Registry, Veton Grubi’s company has a loss of just under 100,000 denars in the period from 2016 to 2020. During this period, Grubi’s company is de facto unprofitable for its owner and he is in the red from its operations. In 2016, the loss was 540,000 denars, and in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the company operated with a profit of 1,640,000 denars, 75,000 denars and 286,000 denars, and in 2020 it ended with a loss of 1,555,000 denars, that is, in total, for 4 years the company has not generated a profit, but is in the minus of 100 thousand denars.

How can a company that in a period of 4 years not only has no profit, but is also in the red, get a loan, as they say in a press release, for the purchase of a business space worth half a million euros?

How did Grubi’s company guarantee its solvency before the bank from which they took a loan, as they say, when they have a 73% drop in revenue and a 16% drop in the number of employees?

How does Grubi’s company show losses, and he buys business premisses in the center of Skopje worth half a million euros? asks Lefkov, calling on the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Prosecutor’s Office to open a case about the enrichment of the Grubi family and to investigate whether there was an abuse of political power and influence during the purchase of the premisses worth half a million euros.