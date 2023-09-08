Regretfully, we mark this September 8, too, in the shadows of horror and human victims, as we did two years ago, caused by crime, corruption, arbitrariness, greed, and inhumane behavior of the government’s partners in crime, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson, Naum Stoilkovski, said on Friday’s press conference.

“The Oncology Clinic acquired the CATO system in 2016 and trained its personnel for it. The system was purchased for €350,000. In 2017, when SDSM took mover power in the country and put Nino Vasilev to manage the Clinic, he turned the system off, justifying it with savings on the specialized bags the system needs!? The crime with the cancer drugs started at that moment, culminating with the economic manager of the Clinic, Nehat Nuhi from DUI, registering his own mother as a lung cancer patient, despite that she was completely healthy! How could anyone provide fake documents on cancer? What was going on at the Oncology Clinic?”, Stoilkovski asked.