The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski responded to Health Minister Venko Filipce’s post on Facebook that the new Covid measures do not “divide the people” as the opposition leader stated, but are necessary for the protection of citizens, health workers and the health system itself.

A Minister in the SDSM / DUI Government put himself above the Constitution, rebuked me and as Louis 14 said: the state is me…, pardon, that is us, thinking of SDSM and some other past absolutist times, said Mickoski.

Mickoski said that he encourages people to get vaccinated, but at the same time he respects the constitutional right of every citizen to choose whether to get the Covid jab or not.