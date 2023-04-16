I believe that our holy church will continue to be the guardian of our Macedonian identity, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said in his statement congratulating Easter, which is celebrated today.

We live in time full of challenges, divisions and strife, when our youngest are forced by the government to seek their future away from their homes. We have a task to put an end to this greyness and the injustices. I also send a message to Macedonian Orthodox Church and call on it to remain unified and guard over the Macedonian flame, Mickoski said in his statement.