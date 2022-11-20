Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) leader Ali Ahmeti said Saturday’s meeting at the party headquarters, which lasted 11 hours, has been one in a series of traditional party meetings, and there had been a constructive debate.

At the meeting, remarks were heard on the report of the executive authority, in order to improve the work in these institutions. The issue of vetting was discussed, where as DUI we have a responsibility for the smooth functioning of the state. There were also various topics, we discussed education, healthcare, and the implementation of the Albanian language. There will be no stopping the DUI debates or differing opinions. I am one of those who would not agree if dissent is suppressed, but in the end, the opinion of the majority must be respected. Democracy has its limits, which means that anarchy is not allowed in a democracy, Ahmeti said.

Asked about the possibility of the Alliance for Albanians joining the government coalition, Ahmeti emphasized that he and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski are in talks, but, as he indicated, it is still too early to talk about an epilogue.

This topic was also opened. I held meetings with their representatives. Kovacevski also met with Taravari. We will see what kind of epilogue there will be from the talks that will take place between the two sides. No details have been discussed yet, it is an ongoing process. We, as Albanians, need greater unity, to be a little more organized in the direction of accomplishing the mission, he said.

Regarding the recent reaction of the US ambassador to the country regarding the election of the chief of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Islam Abazi, Ahmeti said that her reaction was principled and pointed out that the DUI has been asking for a comprehensive vetting on this issue for years, starting from the local to the central government.