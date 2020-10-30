Journalist Branko Geroski announced a new major corruption scandal that will involve top SDSM party officials.

Geroski was instrumental in revealing the Racket scandal, which brought down SDSM loyalist Katica Janeva as Special Prosecutor and badly wounded the Zoran Zaev regime with credible allegations of his involvement in racketeering. Geroski later revealed the Racket 2 scandal, with allegations of extortion against a large dialysis provider by Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and Zaev’s confidant Den Doncev. Doncev was forced to resign as head of the FZOM public healthcare fund.