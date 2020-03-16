The number of people who supported SDSM two years ago dropped by 20% today, according to an IRI poll ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to which 21% of voters would vote for SDSM in 2018, today the number has dropped to 17 %. Which in the absolute amount of figures is a drop of 20%.

The IRI poll also shows that the majority of respondents believe that Zoran Zaev does not deserve a new mandate. A total of 54 percent of the respondents said so, while 31 percent said he did his job well and deserves another four years to run the government.

In addition, the IRI poll also shows that the percentage of respondents who think that the state is going in the wrong direction has increased significantly, if 30% of the respondents two years ago thought that, 43% think so today.

Poll indicators show that citizens’ attitude towards the government and the running of the state by Zoran Zaev is in free fall.