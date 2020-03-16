The Institute for political research – IPIS has released the latest poll for the political parties’ pre-election rating after the announcement of the coalitions.

According to the latest IPIS polls, VMRO-DPMNE’s lead is growing, according to the poll, 24.1% of the respondents would vote for VMRO-DPMNE, while 21.5% would vote for SDSM and BESA. The difference is 2.6% percentage points, but unlike the other polls in this poll the rating of BESA and SDSM is shared, which means that the rating of SDSM is far lower than 21.5.

In comparison with the poll conducted in June 2019 by M-Prospect. VMRO-DPMNE had a 1.9 percentage point lead over SDSM.

In the IPIS poll, the ratings of Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski are almost equal. Mickoski with 17.2% and Zaev with 17.5%. Mickoski’s rating is steadily increasing compared to a year ago.

VMRO-DPMNE has the highest support in the Vardar region with 40% and the Southeast region with 36.2%. And the coalition of SDSM and BESA only hold a lead in the Polog region. While in the Skopje region the forces of VMRO-DPME and SDSM are equal with 21% each.