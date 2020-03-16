The leaders of the main Macedonian parties will meet tomorrow at noon at President Pendarovski’s residence to discuss the request to postpone the elections.

The call came from opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski, who cited the threat of spreading the coronavirus during the voting process as a need to delay the vote. The DUI party quickly joined in the proposal.

Postponing elections once the Parliament has been dissolved is legally difficult, but there is a 2016 precedent that it’s doable.

The meeting will include the leaders of VMRO-DPMNE, SDSM, DUI, the Alliance of Albanians, BESA and DPA, as well as Speaker Talat Xhaferi and interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.