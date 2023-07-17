The leader of the dissatisfied group in DUI, Izet Mexhiti, starts a procedure to form a new political party on Monday., which will aim to unite the ethnic Albanian opposition.

“We will ether form a new political movement, or we will go home”, Mexhiti stated few days ago. Asked for the name of the new movement, Mexhiti said that they are still collection suggestions from the people.

Mexhiti says that the goal is to unite the ethnic Albanian opposition, so there will be two powerful blocks among the ethnic Albanians – a ruling block, and a strong opposition block. The current ethnic Albanian opposition parties, Mexhiti thinks, are too small and ineffective.