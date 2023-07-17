The so-called Weimar Three – Laurence Boune, secretary of state in charge of EU affairs at the Minister Council of Republic of France, Dr Anna Lührmann, Minister of State for Europe and Climate of the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Minister for the European Union of Poland,Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek, are arriving in Macedonia on Monday for two day official visit, the Secretariat of European Affairs informed.

The Secretariat informs that the Weimar Three will have talks with the Vice-PM in charge of EU affairs, Bojan Marichikj, focusing on the implementation of the tasks and obligations deriving from the EU negotiations framework, after which there will be a joint press conference.

The Weimar Three will also meet with the PM Kovachevski, the President Pendarovski, the Parliament Speaker Xhaferi, as well as with the coordinators of all MP groups in the Parliament.