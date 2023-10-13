The problem with textbooks has been going on for several years, that is, after the former minister Mila Tsarovska abolished textbooks and banned them so that they could be digital. But we never received digital textbooks either. The current minister, after much consideration and under pressure from the public, decided to print textbooks, Vesna explains. Janevska, the president of the Education Commission of VMRO-DPMNE in the interview for “Republika”.She reminds that textbooks are not missing only from the sixth grade. Janevska points out that a textbook cannot be made in one month and therefore there are mistakes. According to Janevska, the damage caused by the former minister Tsarovska in education is enormous.