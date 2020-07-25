Asked what he thinks about the speculations that SDSM is trying to bribe MPs, Igor Janusev from VMRO-DPMNE said that what they are trying to do at the moment is just “working exclusively for Zaev and no one else.”
Regarding the issue of forming a government, Janusev said that one of the options is for VMRO-DPMNE to form a government and said that informal meetings and contacts are taking place. But how it will all end, Janusev said that the public will be informed in a timely manner.
We just got the certificates. We expect that in the coming period, and of course within the legally prescribed deadlines, they will invite us to the constitutive session of the Parliament. I would like to once again thank everyone in the Republic of Macedonia who voted for the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition “Renewal of Macedonia”. What we could see in the elections is that despite all the irregularities, bribes and everything that happened, especially during election campaign, that the opposition parties succeeded to win more votes than the ruling party, Janusev said on Saturday after receiving MP certificates.
