Asked what he thinks about the speculations that SDSM is trying to bribe MPs, Igor Janusev from VMRO-DPMNE said that what they are trying to do at the moment is just “working exclusively for Zaev and no one else.”

Regarding the issue of forming a government, Janusev said that one of the options is for VMRO-DPMNE to form a government and said that informal meetings and contacts are taking place. But how it will all end, Janusev said that the public will be informed in a timely manner.