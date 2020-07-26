The Rusino landfill has been burning for more than ten days and the city is wrapped up in fog, and the institutions do not react despite the menacing situation.

The Ministry of Environment assures that all legal measures will be taken as of Monday by a group of concerned citizens. Although the problem is well known to state actors at the local and central level, no measures have been taken so far. The pictures clearly show what the citizens of Gostivar are faced with.

