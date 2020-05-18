The end of summer is the period most suitable for elections, because it is the period when, according to expert estimates, the health of citizens will be the most protected. As he has been doing for three years, Zaev continues with ultimatums and blackmail. His position on holding elections in June or December is unacceptable. There is no gambling with people’s health. Zaev’s struggle is for his career, ours is for the health of the citizens. The health of the citizens above all. Snap elections now will mean how many victims will be counted by the end. It is the job of politicians to take care of everyone’s health, VMRO-DPMNE’s Igor Janusev wrote on Facebook.

