During a press conference in Skopje, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, revealed that a new version of the Schengen regulation is currently in consideration, and negotiations are expected to conclude during the Spanish EU presidency. The goal is to ensure that countries outside the EU are not required to pay a fee for certain travel arrangements.

Johansson acknowledged that some Schengen area countries have recently tightened border controls, but these measures are implemented selectively to avoid creating delays at border crossings. She emphasized that these controls are typically in response to global conditions and events.

Regarding the introduction of the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), which applies to citizens of third countries, including those from the Western Balkans like Macedonia, Johansson mentioned that a new regulation is in the works. Ideally, this new regulation would eliminate the need for citizens to pay a fee when using ETIAS for travel to EU countries.

ETIAS, originally scheduled to be operational by the end of the year, has been delayed. It requires citizens of third countries to apply for travel authorization via the ETIAS website or mobile app before their trip, with a fee of seven euros. The aim of the new Schengen regulation is to potentially waive this fee for travelers from non-EU countries.