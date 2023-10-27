We can see the desperation of SDSM and DUI on the stage; elections will happen as it is a legal and constitutional obligation. Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, believes that it is both logical and rational for Macedonia not to spend money twice on elections in such a devastated economy, where food is 46 percent more expensive

In such conditions, the last thing Macedonia should do is to spend 8 to 10 million euros twice with danger and spend three times because there is a possibility that the presidential elections will not be successful, why a census of 40 percent is needed in the second round. That means and stopping the economy, the economy and all activities in the country. We hope that they have some chance for the presidential elections and based on that to make a wave of parliamentary ones. If we see a purely party interest of VMRO-DPMNE, separate elections are more suitable for them, therefore that in the presidential elections the candidate of VMRO-DPMNE will surely win and then SDSM will not be able to find 20 people to put up for parliamentary elections, let alone hope for any result – Nikoloski explained yesterday in the show “For or Against”.