VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, who leads the Macedonian group in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, noted that there are at least 17 lawsuits against bulgaria in front of the European Court of Human Rights. If all are accepted, Nikoloski said, the total number of verdicts against Bulgaria for violation of the right to assembly of its Macedonian minority will surpass 30.

The Council of Europe has enormous understanding for Macedonia. Bulgaria is now in post-monitoring, and it may be put again under monitoring, for its violations of the basic human rights of ethnic Macedonians, as was noted by the reporter on Bulgaria, Nikoloski said in a Alfa TV interview.

VMRO-DPMNE calls on Bulgaria to begin implementing the verdicts of the ECHR, as a way to defuse tensions between the two countries. So far 14 such verdicts have been reached, after various Macedonian organizations in Bulgaria took the country to court after they were not allowed to register or operate normally.