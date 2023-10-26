The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), designed to establish a fair price for carbon emissions associated with carbon-intensive goods entering the EU and promote cleaner industrial production in non-EU countries, was introduced to private and public sector representatives in Macedonia during an event at the Economic Chamber.

The event, titled “EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism: Concept, Implementation, and Challenges,” was organized as part of the USAID Partnerships for Economic Growth activity in collaboration with the Center for Development Policies IDEAS DePo and the Economic Chamber.

Gordana Tosheva, a trade expert at the Center for Development Policies IDEAS DePo, emphasized that the implementation of CBAM by the EU presents both challenges and opportunities for Macedonian companies. It could potentially affect the competitiveness of companies exporting to the EU in sectors influenced by CBAM, requiring them to adapt to new market access conditions and consider their place in regional and global value chains. However, CBAM also offers opportunities to encourage the country’s policies against climate change and promote a green transition in industrial capacities.

Dejan Janevski, the head of the USAID Partnerships for Economic Growth activity, underlined the goal of improving the productivity of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in Macedonia, acknowledging the challenges posed by the introduction of CBAM, particularly for smaller companies.

Biljana Peeva-Gjurikj, the Operations Director at the Economic Chamber, emphasized the Chamber’s commitment to supporting exports and assisting exporting companies. She highlighted the significance of keeping up with CBAM developments, as it aligns with the European Green Deal and the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans, which Macedonia will need to adapt to, despite not being an EU member state, due to its focus on combating climate change.

During the event, Zlatko Veterovski, Assistant Director for International Cooperation at the Customs Administration, presented the key features of CBAM and its implications for the Macedonian economy and exports. This information aimed to help businesses prepare for the introduction of the Mechanism on January 1, 2026. Additionally, Aleksandra Nakeva-Ruzin, Special Advisor to the Minister of Finance, provided insights into the country’s tax policy concerning the Mechanism.