The Swedish Embassy in Skopje is offering a unique opportunity for girls aged 15+ to participate in the “Ambassador for a Day” program as part of the global #GirlsTakeOver initiative. The selected candidate will shadow Ambassador Ami Larsson Jain, engage in external meetings with diplomats and decision makers, and interact with Embassy staff on March 8, 2024, from 08:30 to 16:30. To apply, submit your application with a motivation letter, short CV, two references, and parental/legal guardian consent (for minors) to [email protected] by November 10, 2023.