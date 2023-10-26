Macedonia, as the current chair of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), hosted the first meeting of political directors from participating countries. The meeting aimed to strengthen regional cooperation and good-neighborly relations in Southeast Europe. Representatives from 13 participating countries, the Regional Cooperation Council, and the European Union attended the event. Macedonia’s chairmanship, from July 2023 to June 2024, focuses on “Bridging Divisions, Building Trust.” This is Macedonia’s third time chairing the SEECP, with previous chairmanships in 2000-01 and 2012-13.