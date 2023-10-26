In response to questions from the media on Thursday, Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, restated his call to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski. He urged the Prime Minister to choose a date for both the presidential and parliamentary elections to fall between Eid al-Fitr and Easter next spring.

Mickoski mentioned that he had information about a meeting between Kovachevski, Ahmeti, and Grubi, during which they were expected to agree on an election date. He emphasized the importance of finalizing this date, as it is crucial for Macedonia’s future. Mickoski stressed that there are significant recommendations from OSCE/ODIHR that need to be incorporated into the Electoral Code. One key recommendation is not amending the Electoral Code within six months of holding elections.

With less than six months remaining until the elections, Mickoski expressed concerns that political maneuvering could once again impact the electoral process. He urged that the elections must proceed in the coming months, emphasizing the necessity of timely preparations.

Mickoski argued against holding the presidential and parliamentary elections on separate dates due to the substantial financial burden it would impose. He underscored the need for efficiency in the election process.

Regarding the issue of constitutional amendments, Mickoski maintained that they should not occur under external influence, particularly “Bulgarian dictate.” He criticized the circumstances surrounding the amendments, labeling them as degrading and against Macedonian interests.

Mickoski also expressed his skepticism about the upcoming visit of Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, to Skopje. He stated that no meeting with her had been scheduled at the moment and did not see her visit as direct pressure regarding the constitutional amendments.