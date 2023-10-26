Across the country, wet road conditions are prevalent, with moderate traffic outside urban areas, and no significant delays reported at border crossings.

As of October 24, there is ongoing construction work on the R1301 road between Ohrid and Sv. Naum, with appropriate signage in place.

On October 23, a segment of the A2 highway between Skopje and Tetovo has lane closures near the Zhelino toll plaza due to reconstruction, and signs are in place to guide drivers.

Skopje’s Belasica Bridge, situated on Belasica Street, is partially open to light traffic since September 2.

A section of the A3 highway between Bukovo and Ohrid is temporarily diverted due to the installation of traffic signal equipment. This work is expected to conclude by February 29, 2024.

Construction work is ongoing on the R1303 road between Makedonski Brod and Prilep, near the Barbaros pass, with a reduced work zone speed limit of 30 km/hour in effect.

There is construction work on the A3 between Podmolje and Ohrid, and a detour is available via the R1208 regional road.

Part of the A4 highway between Strumica and Dabilje is under construction, with appropriate signage to guide drivers.

The northbound off-ramp at the A1 highway section between Demir Kapija and Negotino is closed for construction work, with a detour available via the R1102 regional road.

Construction work is ongoing on the A1 between Petrovec and Katlanovo, with signage in place.

The A2 between Miladinovci and Hipodrom is under construction, with appropriate signage.

On the A1 highway between Veles and Negotino, traffic is diverted onto E-75 until construction work concludes at the Gradsko junction. Motorists should observe an 80 km/hour work zone speed limit.

Traffic is diverted from several parts of the A2 between Kichevo and Ohrid for construction work, with appropriate signs in place.

Motorists are advised to be cautious and adjust their speed to match weather conditions. It’s essential to adhere to traffic rules, signs, and signals. Additionally, be aware of possible landslides along the routes of Katlanovo – Veles, Mavrovo – Debar – Struga, Vinica – Berovo, and Kochani – Delchevo. Drive safely and responsibly.