According to the analysis of one of the world’s leading universities, John Hopkins in Washington, Macedonia has a catastrophic mortality rate compared to all its neighbors and most other countries in the world.

According to the map shared by the Secretary General of the Alliance for Albanians and Mayor of Gostivar Arben Taravari, Macedonia with over 8% mortality rate is far ahead of its neighbors.

The map was published at a time when Interim Prime Minister Spasovski was claiming that his government had a successful system for dealing with the Covid-19.