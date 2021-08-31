Following closely the surge in new Covid-19 cases in the Kicevo region, the Kicevo Crisis Headquarters headed by Kicevo Mayor Fatmir Dehari has requested the Infectious Diseases Commission postpone the start of the 2021-22 school year or introduce online instruction for Kicevo elementary and high schools.

Kicevo Mayor Fatmir Dehari pointed out that the response from the authorities is awaited, hoping that this request will be accepted and thus will reduce the spread of the virus among the residents of Kicevo.