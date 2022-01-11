Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is going to isolate for a period of time after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nikola Mincev, who tested positive to the coronavirus. This could put in jeopardy Petkov’s planned first visit to Macedonia on the 18th.

Mincev attended the national security council convened by President Rumen Radev to discuss precisely the dispute with Macedonia. After the meeting, the entire leadership of the country is considered exposed, but it’s not clear if all will go into quarantine and for how long.

Petkov was planning to meet with SDSM party leader Dimitar Kovacevski, who expects to be named Prime Minister next week. It’s part of a new approach to the dispute that has blocked Macedonia’s EU accession talks. Petkov wants the dispute expanded into other areas, such as infrastructure, culture and economy.