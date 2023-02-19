In an interview with MIA, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski was asked if he knows that the opposition is ready to sit down and come to an agreement, or is it simply blocking the entire process, and how will he secure a two-thirds majority for constitutional amendments if there is not readiness for talks?

VMRO-DPMNE, unfortunately, has been a political party blocking all processes in the Parliament for two years, it does so because it thinks that in this way it will gain political points because the worse it is for the state and others, the better it is for them. That is their political assessment. If you look at the passage of laws in the Parliament, the election of constitutional judges, etc., it looks like anything but a political debate in the Parliament. I am personally part of the debates in the Parliament, where apart from personal qualifications, and even about family members, some low attacks, you can’t hear anything better.

On the other hand, at the very beginning of the screening, an invitation was sent to VMRO-DPMNE to provide their experts who will participate in the negotiation teams organized by the Secretariat for European Affairs, led by Vice Prime Minister Maricić, and thus be included in the process of negotiations. The negotiation process is a one-time process that ends once with EU membership. It is not the process of any one person, any political party, or any Government. It is a process that will continue in the coming years, according to our estimates and according to the goal we have set for the next 8 years to become a member of the EU until 2030.