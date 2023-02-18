Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski attends the Munich Security Conference, where he said that he will also represent the country as OSCE chairman. In a statement to the state owned MIA news agency, Kovacevski said that priorities of discussion will be Ukraine and other areas which need improvement in their peace and security situation.

Kovacevski will begin his visit by meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and will also meet other European and American representatives.