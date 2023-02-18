Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 was returned to the Idrizovo prison after medical treatment, and his legal team warns that the potential witness against Zoran Zaev is in a very difficult condition. They submitted medical reports that show chronic gastritis and a “pre-cancerous condition” following Boki’s botched stomach surgery and the recent attack he endured in prison.

The Skopje court recently also refused his request to suspend the serving of the sentence on health grounds.

Boki 13 offered to testify about his time as associate of Zoran Zaev, and alleged that the former Prime Minister was involved in racketeering and corruption, but the prosecutors refuse to form a case and the court would not accept to review his phone for evidence in an on-going case against Boki.