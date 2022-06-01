Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski met Wednesday with Norwegian Ambassador to Macedonia, Jørn Eugene Gjelstad, for talks on promoting cooperation with Norway in the area of economy, judiciary, defense – as NATO partners.

It was concluded that the world and Europe face major challenges in the field of energy and food sector, due to the war in Ukraine.

At the meeting, support was expressed for the progress of our country in the European integration process, as an issue of geostrategic importance for the region and Europe.

Prime Minister Kovacevski said that he and the Government are fully committed to supporting the living standards of citizens in the country and the development economy, that the country is committed to fostering good neighborly relations solely on the basis of principle and European values, and that foreign policy is 100% line of NATO and EU policies.

Prime Minister Kovacevski thanked Ambassador Gjelstad for the sincere friendship with Norway, as a country that has supported Macedonia’s NATO membership, which through donations helps in the reform process in key areas such as justice, environment and defense. It is time to improve trade relations between the two countries.

It was announced that investment potentials in Macedonia were being considered, and possible areas and ways of cooperation were discussed.