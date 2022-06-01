Bulgarian BGNES news agency reported Monday, citing talks by the Coalition Council on May 27 between partners in the Bulgarian government, that Bulgarian President and Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Kiril Petkov respectively, along with a representative of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry, would meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to approve his proposal to lift the veto on Macedonia’s negotiations with the EU.

BGNES cited a source saying that during the Coalition Council talks, “the government informed that the French presidency had promised to include all Bulgarian demands in the negotiating framework and that their implementation would be guaranteed by Macron himself.”

Radev today denied that he would realize the visit.

There is no progress on the open issues between Sofia and Skopje, so there are no prerequisites for my visit to Paris. I want to see real results, I appreciate the commitment and efforts of our European partners, Radev said.

Regarding Petkov’s statement that all decisions regarding the dispute will go through the Parliament, Radev stressed that “the last instance is always the people” and added that there are constitutional mechanisms for consulting him.

I closely follow the positions of the parties, he added.

Bulgarian media reported yesterday that French President Emmanuel Macron would present a proposal to lift Sofia’s veto on the start of the country’s EU membership talks at a meeting with Bulgarian leaders.

If bilateral disputes become a condition for starting negotiations, it will mean that other EU members will follow Bulgaria’s example. The first could be Croatia, which will certainly not miss the opportunity to block Serbia, and further Bosnia and Herzegovina.