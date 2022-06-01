VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski had a friendly meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on the sidelines of the European People’s Party Congress in Rotterdam.



The meeting focused on the economic challenges that the two countries are facing.

My dear friend Plenkovic and I talked about deepening the cooperation between VMRO-DPMNE and HDZ. So we really had an extremely important congress for MVRO-DPMNE, with which we once again showed that VMRO-DPMNE is building partnership relations with our sister parties and with European countries, said Mickoski.

The VMRO-DPMNE delegation led by Mickoski held several bilateral meetings in Rotterdam, briefing the interlocutors on the current economic and political situation in Macedonia.