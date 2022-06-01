VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski informed that he talked in Rotterdam with the presidents of the sister parties about current issues and challenges facing Europe, but also the European People’s Party.

Mickoski stressed that they are also discussing the challenges facing Macedonia in relation to the unreasonable move of the government not to accept the bill of VMRO-DPMNE for extension of the preferential tax rate for food products, pointing out that it directly affects the standard and the pocket of the citizens.

We talked about the unreasonable move of the government not to accept the bill of VMRO-DPMNE for extension of the preferential tax rate for food products. I can say that this is the second miscalculation of the government, which does not realize that in this way it directly affects the standard of citizens. By pursuing such an unreasonable and irresponsible policy, the government does not take revenge on VMRO-DPMNE, but on the citizens, he said.

Mickoski said that in Rotterdam he met with the Croatian Prime Minister and President of the sister HDZ party Andrej Plenkovic, adding that they discussed the economic challenges facing the two countries.

I had a great meeting with my dear friend the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic and President of the sister HDZ party. We talked about the economic challenges that our two countries are facing, deepening the cooperation between VMRO-DPMNE and the Croatian Democratic Union, said Mickoski, who emphasized that the congress was extremely important for the VMRO-DPMNE. We have shown once again that VMRO-DPMNE is building partnerships with our sister parties and with European countries, said Mickoski.

Mickoski emphasized that immediately after the formation of the new government led by VMRO-DPMNE, the cooperation with the European Union member states and sister parties will be intensified to ensure a quality future and a good perspective.