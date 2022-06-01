The reports of BGNES that the Bulgarian Prime Minister and President have already agreed to go to Paris to receive guarantees for the positions of Sofia from Emanuel Macron, although it has been discussed are unverified and probably untrue, writes Bulgarian “24 chasa” news portal. According to the news portal, this possibility was rejected by the head of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teodora Gencovska, and Petkov’s chief of staff, Lena Borislavova, explaining that negotiations in the Bulgarian government are ongoing.

It is also said that it is suspicious that only BGNES published the news.

To recall, BGNES referred to a statement by one of the participants in the last council of the ruling coalition, who claims that Macron will guarantee that the Bulgarian demands will be included in the negotiating framework for Macedonia’s European path, allegedly in exchange for lifting the veto in June.

But the “24 chasa” news portal has a different theory. According to the news portal, there is great resistance even to such an idea in the government coalition. According to sources from the Bulgarian government, the portal writes, Petkov constantly postpones meeting with Radev, although he receives invitations all the time. And the reason is that so far the four parties in the coalition are divided on the topic. For now, the Bulgarian Socialist Party BSP and Slavi Trifonov “There is such a people” are against the idea of lifting the veto with guarantees from Brussels.