The law on associations is not valid for one type of civic associations but all associations. The Central Registry will proceed upon those that fail to meet the criteria and observe the law, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski on Friday.
Kovacevski emphasized that the position of the Government and his personal position are very clear.
In Macedonia, the laws apply to everyone. First, it is about the Law on Citizens’ Associations not only for one type of citizens’ associations but for all citizens’ associations that have to fulfill the conditions according to the Law that was passed in the Parliament. Those associations that will not respect the law and that will not comply with the legal provisions within the stipulated period, and in accordance with the decisions of the Commission provided by law, will then be dealt with by the Central Registry in accordance with the law. This applies in all areas in the country, Kovacevski said.
