Fatmir Mexhiti should explain to the public how he is currently building a large hacienda of 336 square meters from a modest shed, no less and no more in the elite Taftalidze neighborhood of Skopje and no less and no more as the first neighbor of Arben Taravari, says the vice president and MP Aleksandar Nikoloski at today’s Parliament session discussing the appointment of a new Minister of Health.

Nikoloski explained with photographs what political corruption looks like, calling on the candidate for the new Minister of Health from the Alliance of Albanians, Fatmir Mexhiti, to explain to the public how, out of all the locations in the city of Skopje, he chose a location right across from the gifted house of his friend and party president Arben Taravari.